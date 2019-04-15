202
Afghan official: Gunman opens fire at a wedding, killing 3

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 3:34 am 04/15/2019 03:34am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a gunman opened fire at a wedding ceremony in eastern Khost province, killing at least three people before he fled the scene.

The motive for the attack was unknown and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting on Sunday night in the district of Tani.

The Taliban and other militant groups are active in the province, though shooting attacks on wedding parties are rare.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the three people killed were wedding guests and that 12 others were wounded in the shooting.

He says provincial officials have launched an investigation.

