202
Home » Asia News » Afghan official: coal mine…

Afghan official: coal mine blast, collapse kills 6 miners

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 8:59 am 04/09/2019 08:59am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least six coal miners have been killed when an explosion in a coal mine caused two separate tunnels to collapse in northern Samangan province.

Sefatullah Samangani, the deputy provincial governor, said Tuesday that another miner was wounded in the collapse, which occurred on Monday in the remote Dar-i-Suf district.

The deputy governor says miners in the area are predominantly poor, local day laborers who have no other options to make a living.

He added that miners in these areas work without proper equipment or knowledge of safety measures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!