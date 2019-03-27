202
Home » Asia News » Trump team and China…

Trump team and China seek elusive deal as latest talks near

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 10:55 am 03/27/2019 10:55am
Share
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, left, talks at the same time that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, second from right, talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, second from left, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration and Chinese officials will hold their latest round of talks late this week in Beijing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration and Chinese officials are about to hold their eighth round of trade talks in Beijing with several tough issues unresolved, including a timetable for lifting tariffs and a way to enforce any agreement.

Many analysts say they expect some limited agreement to be reached in the coming weeks or months. Yet it’s unclear how far any accord would go to address the long-standing Chinese trade practices at the heart of the conflict — from the forced handover of foreign technology secrets to outright cyber-theft — that the administration insists must end.

The backdrop to the talks is a trade war that has exacted a toll on both economies and intensified pressure to reach an accord. Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods have raised costs for many U.S. manufacturers .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!