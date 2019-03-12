202
Home » Asia News » India's civil aviation ministry…

India’s civil aviation ministry grounds Boeing 737 Max plane

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 3:03 pm 03/12/2019 03:03pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo holds a model of an airplane during a press conference on the committee's preliminary findings on their investigation on the crash of Lion Air flight 610, in Jakarta, Indonesia. China's civilian aviation authority has ordered all Chinese airlines to temporarily ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after one of the aircraft crashed in Ethiopia. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the order was issued at 9 a.m. Beijing time Monday, March 11, 2019 and would last nine hours. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has joined several other countries in grounding the Boeing 737-MAX planes following a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people on board.

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry in a tweet on Tuesday says the planes will be grounded until appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations.

India’s Jet Airways already announced that it has grounded its five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft and is in contact with the manufacturer.

The ministry’s decision will also apply to another Indian airline, SpiceJet, which also has bought the planes.

On Monday, India’s aviation watchdog said it ordered a safety assessment of the aircraft.

It also issued safety instructions calling for the pilot-in-command to have at least 1,000 hours of flying experience and the co-pilot to have 500 hours on Boeing 737 NG type aircraft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!