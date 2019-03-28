Siberian region bans migrants from many jobs after attack

202
By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 10:19 am 03/28/2019 10:19am
MOSCOW (AP) — The head of a Siberian region has banned some foreigners from an array of jobs amid high tensions after an attack on a local woman, allegedly by migrants.

The ruling by Sakha Republic head Aisen Nikolaev was made public Thursday. It bans migrants from driving trucks or buses, producing food, repairing vehicles and other jobs.

Sakha is a sprawling region in Russia’s far northeast, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) from Moscow. Tensions between locals and migrants soared this month after three Kyrgyzstan citizens were arrest in a rape and kidnapping case.

Nikolaev aide Irina Efimova said the order does not include migrants from the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Kyrgyzstan. But Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, which have many migrants in Russia, are not part of that group.

