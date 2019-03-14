202
Roadside bomb kills 2 in southwestern Pakistan

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 8:43 am 03/14/2019 08:43am
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a roadside bomb went off in a market, killing two people and wounding seven.

Police official Jamil Ahmed says Thursday’s blast, near the town of Panjgur, about 800 kilometers (480 miles) south of Quetta, damaged shops and vehicles.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the southwestern Baluchistan province, where the attack took place, has seen previous attacks by Islamic militants and separatists.

