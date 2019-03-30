202
Home » Asia News » Pakistani police: Road accident…

Pakistani police: Road accident kills 6 schoolgirls, driver

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 5:29 am 03/30/2019 05:29am
Share

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a bus has hit a rickshaw killing six schoolgirls and driver in the eastern Bhakkar district.

Senior officer Shahista Nadeem says one girl was also critically injured in the accident Saturday.

The official says the girls were returning home from their first-year high school exams when the bus sped into their rickshaw.

She added that angry protesters partly burned the bus, before police could arrive.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan because of lax safety standards and disregard for traffic laws.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!