Homemade explosive at north China police station injures 3

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 7:21 am 03/28/2019 07:21am
BEIJING (AP) — Three people were injured Thursday when a homemade explosive device was set off at a police station in China’s northeast, authorities said.

After setting fire to the station in Liaoning province’s Shenyang city, the attacker used gunpowder to detonate a homemade explosive in the first-floor reception hall, local police said in a statement.

Three people, including two police personnel, suffered light injuries, it said.

Authorities said the suspect died at the scene, but did not give further details.

Last month, seven people were killed in northwest Shaanxi province in an arson attack linked to a family dispute.

