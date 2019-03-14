Countries and carriers around globe ground Boeing 737 Max

SINGAPORE (AP) — Airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people on Sunday,…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people on Sunday, five months after a similar Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean, killing 189. A look at those countries and airlines:

___

AUSTRALIA

Australia announced a temporary ban on flights by 737 Max aircraft, although none of its airlines currently operate them. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said that the ban will affect two foreign airlines — SilkAir and Fiji Airways — that use them for flights to Australia.

___

BRAZIL

Brazil’s Gol Airlines has suspended the use of seven Max 8 jets. The airline said it hopes to return the aircraft to use as soon as possible. Gol said it has made nearly 3,000 flights with the Max 8.

___

CANADA

Canadian closed its airspace to the Max 8. Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said a comparison of vertical fluctuations found a “similar profile” to the Lion Air crash that killed 189 people in October. Canada lost 18 of its citizens in Sunday’s crash, the second highest number after Kenya.

___

CAYMAN ISLANDS

Cayman Airways, a Caribbean carrier, has stopped using its two Max 8 jets. CEO Fabian Whorms said the shift would result in flight schedule changes. Cayman is the flag carrier of Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory.

___

CHINA

China’s civil aviation authority directed the planes to be grounded indefinitely. The country has 96 Max 8 jets in service, belonging to carriers such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. There were eight Chinese citizens on the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after taking off on Sunday.

___

ETHIOPIA

Ethiopian Airlines grounded its remaining four Max 8 jets as an “extra safety precaution” while it investigates its deadly crash. The airline is awaiting the delivery of 25 more Max 8 jets.

___

EUROPE

The European Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive grounding all 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft. EASA said in its emergency airworthiness directive that “at this early stage” of the most recent investigation, “it cannot be excluded that similar causes may have contributed to both events.” The grounding applies to all European Union airspace.

___

FIJI

Fiji has suspended all Max 8 flights in and out of the country. The decision only affects one operator, Fiji Airways.

___

HONG KONG

Hong Kong banned the operation of all 737 Max aircraft “into, out of and over” the key Asian aviation hub. The announcement from the Civil Aviation Department said the ban would continue “until further notice.” It said the department has been in close contact with the two airlines, SpiceJet of India and Russia’s Globus Airlines, which use the aircraft to operate flights into and out of Hong Kong International Airport.

___

ICELAND

Icelandair Group temporarily suspended operations of its three 737 Max aircraft until further notice. CEO Bogi Nels Bogason said the temporary suspension won’t impact the company’s operations, as it only affects three aircraft out of a fleet of 33.

___

INDIA

India grounded all 737 Max 8 planes. The planes “will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations.” It is not known how many planes that entails.

___

INDONESIA

Indonesia temporarily grounded Max 8 jets to inspect their airworthiness. Director General of Air Transportation Polana B. Pramesti said the move was made to ensure flight safety. A Lion Air model of the same plane crashed in Indonesia in October. Indonesian airlines operate 11 Max 8 jets. Lion Air, which owns 10 of them, said it will try to minimize the impact of the decision on operations. The other Max 8 jet belongs to national carrier Garuda.

___

JAPAN

Japan grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets a day after the U.S., citing the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to cease flights because of “new information” indicating some similarities with a fatal Lion Air crash in October.

___

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand suspended Max 8 flights in and out of the country. The decision only affects one operator, Fiji Airways. No New Zealand airlines use the Max 8 planes.

___

MALAYSIA

The Civil Aviation Authority said no Malaysian carriers operate the Max 8, but that foreign airlines are banned from flying the plane in Malaysia, and from transiting in the country, until further notice.

___

MEXICO

Mexico’s civil aviation agency suspended all flights by Max 8 and 9 jets in its airspace.

___

OMAN

Oman and the United Arab Emirates barred flights by Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft. Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation made the sultanate’s announcement, without elaborating on its reasoning. State-owned Oman Air operates five Max 8 aircraft and said it was rescheduling other planes for its flights.

___

PANAMA

Copa Airlines temporarily suspended operations of its six MAX 9 planes until the cause of the Ethiopian crash is known.

___

SINGAPORE

Singapore temporarily banned Max 8 jets — and other models in the Max range — from entering and leaving the country. SilkAir, a regional carrier owned by Singapore Airlines, has six Max 8 jets. It said the ban “will have an impact on some of the airline’s flight schedules.”

___

SOUTH AFRICA

Comair, the operator of British Airways and Kulula flights in South Africa, grounded its Max 8 while it consults with Boeing, other operators and technical experts. It did not say how many planes were affected. It said the decision was made without intervention from regulatory authorities.

___

SOUTH KOREA

South Korean airline Eastar Jet suspended operations of its two Max 8 planes and replaced them with Boeing 737-800 planes on routes to Japan and Thailand. The airline said it hasn’t found any problems, but is voluntarily grounding the planes in response to customer concerns.

___

TURKEY

Turkish Airlines suspended all Max flights. CEO Bilal Eksi said the suspension would continue until the “uncertainty affecting safety is cleared.”

___

UAE

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority banned the aircraft from its airspace in what is said was “a precautionary measure.” The Max is the workhorse of the Dubai government-owned budget carrier FlyDubai. It operates 11 Max 8 and 2 Max 9 jets. Its total fleet is around 60 aircraft, including other models of the 737.

___

UNITED STATES

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded the Max, saying “new information” indicated some similarities with a Lion Air crash in the Java Sea that killed 189 people in October. The agency suspended the jets while investigators determine whether there was a shared cause of the two crashes. The FAA, long the gold standard in flight safety regulations, has been criticized for not grounding the flights earlier.

___

VIETNAM

Vietnam has banned Max planes from flying into its airspace. The ban lasts until further notice. None of Vietnam’s four airlines uses the Max model planes in their fleets, but Korea’s Eastar Jet, Thai Lion Air and Malaysia’s Malindor Air fly those planes to Vietnamese destinations.

___

This story has been corrected to fix references to the death toll in the Lion Air crash. It was 189, not 187

