202
Home » Asia News » AP Photos: Editor selections…

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 4:07 am 03/22/2019 04:07am
Share
In this Saturday, March 16, 2019, file photo, a woman who lost her husband during Friday's mass shootings cries outside an information center for families, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

New Zealanders mourned this week after a gunman killed 50 people and wounded others in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japanese Olympic Committee head Tsunekazu Takeda announced he would stand down when his term ends amid a bribery scandal that investigators suspect helped Tokyo land next year’s Olympics. Takeda denied the corruption allegations.

Hindus smeared their faces colored powder during celebrations marking Holi, the festival of colors that also marks the advent of spring.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!