AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

New Zealanders mourned this week after a gunman killed 50 people and wounded others in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japanese Olympic Committee head Tsunekazu Takeda announced he would stand down when his term ends amid a bribery scandal that investigators suspect helped Tokyo land next year’s Olympics. Takeda denied the corruption allegations.

Hindus smeared their faces colored powder during celebrations marking Holi, the festival of colors that also marks the advent of spring.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

