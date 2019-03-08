Afghan officials: Death toll climbs to 11 in mortar attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll in a mortar attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 11, while the number of wounded has reached almost 100. Interior Ministry spokesman…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll in a mortar attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 11, while the number of wounded has reached almost 100.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said Friday that Afghan security forces were among the wounded in the attack a day earlier.

Insurgents targeted a ceremony attended by the country’s chief executive and a former president, both of whom were unharmed.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on the ceremony honoring a slain leader of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras. Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, reviled by the radical Sunni IS group.

Rahimi says two attackers were killed and a third was arrested. He added that those killed in the attack were all civilians.

