202
Home » Asia News » Afghan officials: Death toll…

Afghan officials: Death toll climbs to 11 in mortar attack

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 7:49 am 03/08/2019 07:49am
Share
A man wounded by an explosion lies on a bed at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Afghan officials said several explosions have struck outside a ceremony in Kabul attended by the country's chief executive and the former president, both of whom were unharmed. However, there was conflicting information as to the casualty figures in the immediate aftermath of the attack. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll in a mortar attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 11, while the number of wounded has reached almost 100.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said Friday that Afghan security forces were among the wounded in the attack a day earlier.

Insurgents targeted a ceremony attended by the country’s chief executive and a former president, both of whom were unharmed.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on the ceremony honoring a slain leader of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras. Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, reviled by the radical Sunni IS group.

Rahimi says two attackers were killed and a third was arrested. He added that those killed in the attack were all civilians.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!