202
Home » Asia News » Boeing's newest version of…

Boeing’s newest version of its popular jet has many takers

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 4:35 pm 03/11/2019 04:35pm
4 Shares

NEW YORK (AP) — The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.

Authorities in several countries have ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely.

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max — the newest, more fuel-efficient version of the 737 that comes in different sizes — is a central part of Boeing’s strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.

Boeing says it has delivered about 350 of the 737 Max planes as of January to scores of airlines and has orders for more than 5,000.

A look at companies that have ordered the plane and how many have been delivered:

Company Ordered Delivered Backlog
9 Air 1 1
AerCap 100 5 95
Aerolineas Argentinas 11 2 9
AeroMexico 60 5 55
Air Canada 61 20 41
Air China 14 14
Air Europa 20 20
Air Lease Corp. 168 14 154
Air Niugini 4 4
Air Peace 10 10
ALAFCO 40 40
Alaska Airlines 32 32
American Airlines 100 22 78
Arik Air 8 8
Aviation Capital Group 103 5 98
Avalon Ireland 20 2 18
Avalon Aerospace Leasing Limit 75 75
Blue Air 6 6
BOC Aviation Ltd 87 5 82
Boeing Capital Corp. 75 75
Business Jet/VIP 21 2 19
CALC 50 50
CDB Financial Leasing 1 1
China Development Bank 78 1 77
China Eastern Airlines 13 13
China Southern Airlines 50 16 34
CIT Aerospace 37 37
Comair Ltd 8 8
Copa Airlines 61 5 56
Donghai Airlines 25 25
Enter Air Sp. z o.o. 6 2 4
Ethiopian Airlines 30 5 25
Fiji Airways 5 2 3
flydubai 251 14 237
Garuda Indonesia 50 1 49
GECAS 176 22 154
Gol Linhas Aereas 135 6 129
Goshawk Aviation Ltd. 20 20
Hainan Airlines 7 7
ICBC Leasing 5 5
Icelandair 5 3 2
Jackson Square Aviation 30 30
Jeju Air 40 40
Jet Airways 125 125
Jetlines 5 5
JIA 10 10
Korean Air 30 30
Lion Air 201 14 187
Malaysia Airlines 25 25
Mauritania Airlines 1 1
Nok Air 6 6
Norwegian Air Shuttle 110 18 92
Okay Airways 9 9
Oman Air 20 20
Qatar Air 5 5
Royal Air Maroc 1 1
Ruili Airlines 36 36
Ryanair 135 135
SCAT Airlines 1 1
Shandong Airlines 6 6
Shenzhen Airlines 5 5
SilkAir 37 5 32
SkyUp Airlines 7 7
Smartwings 8 1 7
SMBC Aviation 91 2 89
Southwest Airlines 280 31 249
SpiceJet 136 7 129
SunExpress Airlines 32 32
TAROM Romanian Air Transport 5 5
Timaero Ireland 22 2 20
TUI Travel 72 11 61
Turkish Airlines 75 7 68
Turkmenistan Airlines 3 3
Unidentified Customers 1,045 1,045
United Airlines 136 12 124
UTair Aviation 28 28
VietJet Air 100 100
Virgin Australia 40 40
WestJet Airlines 55 12 43
Xiamen Airlines 9 9
737 Max Totals: Ordered Delivered Backlog
5,011 350 4,661

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Consumer News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!