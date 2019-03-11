Boeing’s newest version of its popular jet has many takers

NEW YORK (AP) — The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in…

NEW YORK (AP) — The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.

Authorities in several countries have ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely.

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max — the newest, more fuel-efficient version of the 737 that comes in different sizes — is a central part of Boeing’s strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.

Boeing says it has delivered about 350 of the 737 Max planes as of January to scores of airlines and has orders for more than 5,000.

A look at companies that have ordered the plane and how many have been delivered:

Company Ordered Delivered Backlog 9 Air 1 1 – AerCap 100 5 95 Aerolineas Argentinas 11 2 9 AeroMexico 60 5 55 Air Canada 61 20 41 Air China 14 14 – Air Europa 20 – 20 Air Lease Corp. 168 14 154 Air Niugini 4 – 4 Air Peace 10 – 10 ALAFCO 40 – 40 Alaska Airlines 32 – 32 American Airlines 100 22 78 Arik Air 8 – 8 Aviation Capital Group 103 5 98 Avalon Ireland 20 2 18 Avalon Aerospace Leasing Limit 75 – 75 Blue Air 6 – 6 BOC Aviation Ltd 87 5 82 Boeing Capital Corp. 75 – 75 Business Jet/VIP 21 2 19 CALC 50 – 50 CDB Financial Leasing 1 1 – China Development Bank 78 1 77 China Eastern Airlines 13 13 – China Southern Airlines 50 16 34 CIT Aerospace 37 – 37 Comair Ltd 8 – 8 Copa Airlines 61 5 56 Donghai Airlines 25 – 25 Enter Air Sp. z o.o. 6 2 4 Ethiopian Airlines 30 5 25 Fiji Airways 5 2 3 flydubai 251 14 237 Garuda Indonesia 50 1 49 GECAS 176 22 154 Gol Linhas Aereas 135 6 129 Goshawk Aviation Ltd. 20 – 20 Hainan Airlines 7 7 – ICBC Leasing 5 5 – Icelandair 5 3 2 Jackson Square Aviation 30 – 30 Jeju Air 40 – 40 Jet Airways 125 – 125 Jetlines 5 – 5 JIA 10 – 10 Korean Air 30 – 30 Lion Air 201 14 187 Malaysia Airlines 25 – 25 Mauritania Airlines 1 1 – Nok Air 6 – 6 Norwegian Air Shuttle 110 18 92 Okay Airways 9 – 9 Oman Air 20 – 20 Qatar Air 5 5 – Royal Air Maroc 1 1 – Ruili Airlines 36 – 36 Ryanair 135 – 135 SCAT Airlines 1 1 – Shandong Airlines 6 6 – Shenzhen Airlines 5 5 – SilkAir 37 5 32 SkyUp Airlines 7 – 7 Smartwings 8 1 7 SMBC Aviation 91 2 89 Southwest Airlines 280 31 249 SpiceJet 136 7 129 SunExpress Airlines 32 – 32 TAROM Romanian Air Transport 5 – 5 Timaero Ireland 22 2 20 TUI Travel 72 11 61 Turkish Airlines 75 7 68 Turkmenistan Airlines 3 – 3 Unidentified Customers 1,045 – 1,045 United Airlines 136 12 124 UTair Aviation 28 – 28 VietJet Air 100 – 100 Virgin Australia 40 – 40 WestJet Airlines 55 12 43 Xiamen Airlines 9 9 – 737 Max Totals: Ordered Delivered Backlog 5,011 350 4,661

