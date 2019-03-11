Boeing’s newest version of its popular jet has many takers

NEW YORK (AP) — The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in…
NEW YORK (AP) — The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.
Authorities in several countries have ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely.
The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max — the newest, more fuel-efficient version of the 737 that comes in different sizes — is a central part of Boeing’s strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.
Boeing says it has delivered about 350 of the 737 Max planes as of January to scores of airlines and has orders for more than 5,000.
A look at companies that have ordered the plane and how many have been delivered:
|Company
|Ordered
|Delivered
|Backlog
|9 Air
|1
|1
|–
|AerCap
|100
|5
|95
|Aerolineas Argentinas
|11
|2
|9
|AeroMexico
|60
|5
|55
|Air Canada
|61
|20
|41
|Air China
|14
|14
|–
|Air Europa
|20
|–
|20
|Air Lease Corp.
|168
|14
|154
|Air Niugini
|4
|–
|4
|Air Peace
|10
|–
|10
|ALAFCO
|40
|–
|40
|Alaska Airlines
|32
|–
|32
|American Airlines
|100
|22
|78
|Arik Air
|8
|–
|8
|Aviation Capital Group
|103
|5
|98
|Avalon Ireland
|20
|2
|18
|Avalon Aerospace Leasing Limit
|75
|–
|75
|Blue Air
|6
|–
|6
|BOC Aviation Ltd
|87
|5
|82
|Boeing Capital Corp.
|75
|–
|75
|Business Jet/VIP
|21
|2
|19
|CALC
|50
|–
|50
|CDB Financial Leasing
|1
|1
|–
|China Development Bank
|78
|1
|77
|China Eastern Airlines
|13
|13
|–
|China Southern Airlines
|50
|16
|34
|CIT Aerospace
|37
|–
|37
|Comair Ltd
|8
|–
|8
|Copa Airlines
|61
|5
|56
|Donghai Airlines
|25
|–
|25
|Enter Air Sp. z o.o.
|6
|2
|4
|Ethiopian Airlines
|30
|5
|25
|Fiji Airways
|5
|2
|3
|flydubai
|251
|14
|237
|Garuda Indonesia
|50
|1
|49
|GECAS
|176
|22
|154
|Gol Linhas Aereas
|135
|6
|129
|Goshawk Aviation Ltd.
|20
|–
|20
|Hainan Airlines
|7
|7
|–
|ICBC Leasing
|5
|5
|–
|Icelandair
|5
|3
|2
|Jackson Square Aviation
|30
|–
|30
|Jeju Air
|40
|–
|40
|Jet Airways
|125
|–
|125
|Jetlines
|5
|–
|5
|JIA
|10
|–
|10
|Korean Air
|30
|–
|30
|Lion Air
|201
|14
|187
|Malaysia Airlines
|25
|–
|25
|Mauritania Airlines
|1
|1
|–
|Nok Air
|6
|–
|6
|Norwegian Air Shuttle
|110
|18
|92
|Okay Airways
|9
|–
|9
|Oman Air
|20
|–
|20
|Qatar Air
|5
|5
|–
|Royal Air Maroc
|1
|1
|–
|Ruili Airlines
|36
|–
|36
|Ryanair
|135
|–
|135
|SCAT Airlines
|1
|1
|–
|Shandong Airlines
|6
|6
|–
|Shenzhen Airlines
|5
|5
|–
|SilkAir
|37
|5
|32
|SkyUp Airlines
|7
|–
|7
|Smartwings
|8
|1
|7
|SMBC Aviation
|91
|2
|89
|Southwest Airlines
|280
|31
|249
|SpiceJet
|136
|7
|129
|SunExpress Airlines
|32
|–
|32
|TAROM Romanian Air Transport
|5
|–
|5
|Timaero Ireland
|22
|2
|20
|TUI Travel
|72
|11
|61
|Turkish Airlines
|75
|7
|68
|Turkmenistan Airlines
|3
|–
|3
|Unidentified Customers
|1,045
|–
|1,045
|United Airlines
|136
|12
|124
|UTair Aviation
|28
|–
|28
|VietJet Air
|100
|–
|100
|Virgin Australia
|40
|–
|40
|WestJet Airlines
|55
|12
|43
|Xiamen Airlines
|9
|9
|–
|737 Max Totals:
|Ordered
|Delivered
|Backlog
|
|5,011
|350
|4,661
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.