Vietnam foreign minister arrives in North Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Vietnam’s foreign minister arrived in North Korea on Tuesday ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam’s capital later this month.

Pham Binh Minh is expected to stay until Thursday. No further details of his schedule have been released by his North Korean hosts.

Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, is to host the summit between Trump and Kim on Feb. 27-28.

The two leaders held their first summit last June in Singapore. The United States is hoping to get a firm commitment on denuclearization from Kim.

