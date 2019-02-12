202
Vietnam foreign minister arrives in North Korea

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 9:03 am 02/12/2019 09:03am
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh arrives at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Pham visited Pyongyang for meetings ahead of the next summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for Feb. 27-28. (Kyodo News via AP)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Vietnam’s foreign minister arrived in North Korea on Tuesday ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam’s capital later this month.

Pham Binh Minh is expected to stay until Thursday. No further details of his schedule have been released by his North Korean hosts.

Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, is to host the summit between Trump and Kim on Feb. 27-28.

The two leaders held their first summit last June in Singapore. The United States is hoping to get a firm commitment on denuclearization from Kim.

