The Latest: Trump associate Felix Sater to testify in public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen (all times local):

6 p.m.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says Felix Sater will appear at a public hearing March 14 to testify about President Donald Trump’s effort to build a skyscraper in Russia.

Sater, a Russia-born executive who had worked for the Trump Organization, is a figure in probes into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He’s an associate of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, who testified in private before Schiff’s panel Thursday.

Sater worked with Cohen on the Trump Tower deal in Moscow that was later abandoned.

Schiff cautioned that Sater’s hearing is not likely to be the spectacle that Cohen’s public hearing was a day earlier, when Trump’s former “fixer” testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen is heading to prison in May.

__

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, says he will be returning to Capitol Hill on March 6 for another round of questioning with lawmakers.

Cohen spent Thursday behind closed doors with members of the House Intelligence Committee. It was the last of three appearances before Congress this week for Cohen, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress.

Cohen told reporters, “I’m committed to telling the truth and I’ll be back on March 6 to finish up.”

House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff called the closed-door session with Cohen productive and said lawmakers were able to “drill down in great detail” on issues they are investigating.

Cohen testified publicly Wednesday against Trump, calling his former boss a con man who lied about business dealings in Russia. Republicans said Cohen has no credibility.

__

1:05 p.m.

Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz says he’s apologized to Michael Cohen for taunting him about his private life.

Gaetz had tweeted on the eve of Cohen’s testimony Wednesday that new details would emerge about his private life and suggested Cohen speak to his wife about it.

Democrats complained that it sounded like Gaetz was threatening or intimidating a witness. Gaetz said that wasn’t his intention.

On Thursday, he said he also apologized to Cohen, saying, “I told him I’m sorry, I should not have mentioned his family.”

Gaetz added, “He asked me to publicly ask folks to leave his family alone and I thought that was a fair request.”

___

2:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he was a “little impressed” that his former personal attorney told Congress there was “no collusion” between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Michael Cohen told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that he had no “direct evidence” that Trump or his aides had colluded with Russia to get him elected. That’s the primary question of a nearly two-year investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur). Cohen has turned on Trump and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress earlier to protect Trump.

Trump was in Vietnam on Thursday for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he tried to watch as much of Cohen’s marathon congressional hearing as he could. He slammed the hearing as “fake” and said it was a “terrible thing” for Democrats to hold it during his summit.

___

12:35 a.m.

A day after publicly casting President Donald Trump as a liar and a racist, his former attorney Michael Cohen is set to testify behind closed doors to the House intelligence committee.

Cohen’s testimony Wednesday to the House’s oversight committee was damning. The one-time fixer described what he said were incidents about which Trump lied, including the payment of hush money to women.

Cohen said Trump lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia and had advance knowledge that emails damaging to Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign.

Cohen also claimed that Trump made denigrating remarks about black people.

Skeptical and at times hostile Republicans noted repeatedly that Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

