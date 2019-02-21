The Latest: High-level US-China trade talks resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on trade talks in Washington between the U.S. and China (all times local): 10:15 a.m. High-level trade talks between the U.S and China have opened in Washington with a goal…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on trade talks in Washington between the U.S. and China (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

High-level trade talks between the U.S and China have opened in Washington with a goal of easing a trade standoff that is clouding the global economy.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He is meeting Thursday with a U.S. team led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. They are striving to reach a deal by March 1 to head off an escalation of U.S. tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods.

The world’s two biggest economies are locked in a trade war that started over allegations by President Donald Trump that China deploys predatory tactics in its bid to overtake U.S. technological dominance. China denies it engages in such behavior.

Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese goods to pressure China, which retaliated with tariffs against the U.S.

