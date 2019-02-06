202
Man in Chinese village accused of killing 8 with knife

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 3:32 am 02/06/2019 03:32am
BEIJING (AP) — Police in China’s northwest say a man who suspected his wife of committing adultery has been accused of killing eight people with a knife in a drunken rage.

Police in Baiyin, a city in Gansu province, said Wednesday the man in suburban Huining County also is accused of injuring seven other people.

A police statement says the 49-year-old, identified only by the surname Guo, suspected his wife of committing adultery. Police say he attacked people in neighboring homes with a knife before dawn Tuesday.

The statement says Guo was arrested but gave no details of the identities of the people killed.

Asia News World News
