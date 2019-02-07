202
Maldives ex-president to be charged with money laundering

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 2:24 am 02/07/2019 02:24am
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo. then Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Male, Maldives. Police asked the Maldives' prosecutor general to charge Yameen with money laundering and his former Cabinet minister with aiding him. A police statement Wednesday night, Feb. 6, 2019, said that investigators have found grounds to charge Yameen and his former legal affairs minister. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Police in the Maldives have asked the country’s prosecutor general to charge a former president with money laundering and his former Cabinet minister with aiding him.

A police statement Wednesday night said that investigators have found grounds to charge Yameen Abdul Gayoom and his former Legal Affairs Minister Azima Shakoor.

The case stems from an allegedly shady deal to lease islands for tourist resort development and the discovery of $1 million in Yameen’s bank account.

Police also said they asked the prosecutor general to charge Yameen and Shakoor with providing false information to investigators.

Yameen lost the presidential election last year after a five-year strongman rule, during which he was accused of corruption and suppressing freedoms.

His successor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has promised to investigate corruption and other allegations against Yameen and members of his administration.

Maldives is an Indian ocean archipelago known for its expensive island tourist resorts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Asia News World News
