By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says 1 of its Air Force planes was “lost” in air skirmish with Pakistan, its pilot “missing in action.”

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says 1 of its Air Force planes was “lost” in air skirmish with Pakistan, its pilot “missing in action.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.