Defense asks for July 1 trial in Chinese scholar case

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 11:02 am 02/21/2019 11:02am
FILE - This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. Attorneys for Christensen, the man charged with kidnapping and killing Yingying Zhang, a Chinese University of Illinois scholar, say the FBI searched his jail cell when he was in court. Christensen's attorneys now want a judge to force the FBI to divulge what they found in the Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, search at the Livingston County jail. (Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China say they could be ready for a trial to begin July 1.

A judge already denied a request from Brendt Christensen’s attorneys to delay proceedings until October, but said he would be open to a reasonable proposal. The trial was originally scheduled for September 2017.

Prosecutors are trying to prove Christensen kidnapped and killed 26-year-old Yingying Zhang in 2017.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Christensen’s attorneys said they needed more time to find a psychiatrist. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that defense attorneys say they’ve found a new psychiatrist who could be prepared by July 1.

Prosecutors have until Friday to respond. A Monday hearing is scheduled to discuss the trial date.

