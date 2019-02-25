AP PHOTOS: ‘Peace & Love’ summit shirts for sale in Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam’s capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in…

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam’s capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi.

Vendors displayed souvenirs like Vietnamese, American and North Korean flags and commemorative T-shirts with caricatures of the two leaders and the words “Hanoi Summit 2019 Peace & Love.”

The summit takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.

