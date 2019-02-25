202
AP PHOTOS: ‘Peace & Love’ summit shirts for sale in Hanoi

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 1:55 am 02/25/2019 01:55am
A T-shirt with images of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displayed at a tourist area in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. As Vietnam's capital gears up for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam’s capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi.

Vendors displayed souvenirs like Vietnamese, American and North Korean flags and commemorative T-shirts with caricatures of the two leaders and the words “Hanoi Summit 2019 Peace & Love.”

The summit takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.

