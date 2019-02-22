AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A fire that raced through part of a historic district of Bangladesh’s capital took hours to extinguish and killed dozens. Firefighters and residents frantically worked to douse the flames in the densely packed neighborhood that…

A fire that raced through part of a historic district of Bangladesh’s capital took hours to extinguish and killed dozens. Firefighters and residents frantically worked to douse the flames in the densely packed neighborhood that is a mix of homes, shops and warehouses.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indian police kept vigil on the streets during a curfew in Jammu, India, and other sensitive locations following a suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed at least 40 soldiers.

Customers at a Hanoi, Vietnam, barbershop are emulating the hairstyles of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the two leaders meet for their second summit next week.

In the Forbidden City and other places, people marked the Lantern Festival at the end of the lunar new year celebrations.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.