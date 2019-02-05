AP Photos: Lunar New Year marked with celebration, ceremony

From the dragon dancers parading through Yangon to the fire-eaters entertaining crowds in Manila, millions of people across Asia are ringing in the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year is celebrated across the continent,…

From the dragon dancers parading through Yangon to the fire-eaters entertaining crowds in Manila, millions of people across Asia are ringing in the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated across the continent, from Vietnam, where it is known as Tet, to South Korea, where it is called Seollal. Celebrants take part in religious rituals, community events and family reunions.

People flock to temples to light incense sticks to pray for good fortune and health. Everywhere, the color red dominates — on lanterns, clothing and signs.

At a temple in China, performers dress in elaborate costumes from the Qing Dynasty.

In North Korea’s capital, crowds celebrate by bowing and placing flowers before statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Images of cute swine abound as this year marks the year of the pig, one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac’s rotating cycle.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors in Asia.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.