Afghan officials: NATO strike kills 9 state-backed forces

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 7:09 am 02/26/2019 07:09am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a NATO drone strike has mistakenly killed nine members of a government-backed militia.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, says another three were wounded in the strike Monday night.

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014 but still provide air support and other assistance to Afghan forces, who are battling a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate.

