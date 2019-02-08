45 nations attend 5-day naval exercise in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A five-day multinational exercise hosted by Pakistan’s navy has kicked off near the southern port city of Karachi as part of efforts to enhance cooperation in combatting pirates, terrorists and smugglers.…

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A five-day multinational exercise hosted by Pakistan’s navy has kicked off near the southern port city of Karachi as part of efforts to enhance cooperation in combatting pirates, terrorists and smugglers.

Representatives from the navies of 45 nations, including the United States, Britain and Japan, are participating in the exercise titled “Aman” or peace, which began Friday in the Northern Arabian sea.

Pakistan’s navy says several countries also sent vessels in addition to sailors to participate in the exercise.

Pakistan has been hosting the exercise since 2007 but has never invited archrival neighboring India.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. They have fought two of their three wars over disputed the Himalayan region of Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.