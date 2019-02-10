10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. KIM JONG UN MAKES GRAND ARRIVAL IN HANOI After a marathon train journey, the North Korean leader’s…

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. KIM JONG UN MAKES GRAND ARRIVAL IN HANOI

After a marathon train journey, the North Korean leader’s armored limo rolls into Vietnam’s capital with much fanfare ahead of a nuclear summit with Trump.

2. AUSTRALIAN PRELATE CONVICTED OF MOLESTATION

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse, is found guilty of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass.

3. INDIA STRIKES INSIDE PAKISTAN AFTER DEADLY KASHMIR ATTACK

India says the airstrike killed a “very large number” of militants, trainers and commanders, a tally disputed by the Pakistani military.

4. HOUSE TO VOTE ON MEASURE REVOKING TRUMP’S EMERGENCY ORDER

The president wants to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

5. MICHAEL COHEN HEADS TO CAPITOL HILL

Trump’s former personal lawyer is expected to detail to lawmakers what he knows about Trump’s contacts with Russians and other sensitive matters.

6. SCIENTISTS RACE TO FIND ALTERNATIVES TO ANTIBIOTICS

In one experiment, a patient inhaled a virus found in sewage to try to tame a bacterial lung infection. Other researchers starve superbugs. Still others try to rev up the immune system.

7. SOME VENEZUELA SOLDIERS CHOOSE DESERTION

When troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro refused to let aid trucks into the country this past weekend, it set off a wave of military defections unlike any seen yet amid the mounting crisis, AP finds.

8. OPIOID CRISIS SPREADS IN GAZA STRIP

The scourge has trapped thousands of people in the hell of addiction and adds another layer of misery to the blockaded and impoverished coastal territory.

9. WANTED: FITNESS INSTRUCTORS

The Army National Guard is looking for nearly 5,000 of them and buying roughly $40 million in workout equipment to help its soldiers meet new fitness standards.

10. FROM WAAAAAHHHHHHH TO WEE-OWW

New York is considering switching police and ambulance sirens to the high-low wail similar to ones heard on the streets of London and Paris.

