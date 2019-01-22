202
Home » Asia News » US service member killed…

US service member killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 2:22 pm 01/22/2019 02:22pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says an American service member has been killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan.

A military statement says the incident is under investigation, and details were not released. The statement issued Tuesday did not name the service member or the branch of the military, pending notification of the family.

News of the death came the same day that a suicide bombing attack by the Taliban on an Afghan military base in eastern Maidan Wardak province killed at least 45 people and wounded as many as 70 others.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News National News White House World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500