Trump says trade deal with China ‘could very well happen’

By The Associated Press January 19, 2019 12:44 pm 01/19/2019 12:44pm
President Donald Trump speak to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As trade talks between the U.S. and China move to Washington later this month, President Donald Trump is hopeful that the economic powers can find a way to end a costly tariff fight.

Trump tells reporters that “we’ve really had a very extraordinary number of meetings and a deal could very well happen with China.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) and China’s economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to hold talks at the end of January.

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) agreed on Dec. 1 to suspend further tariff increases for 90 days while they negotiate. The two sides have imposed tariff increase of up to 25 percent on billions of dollars of each other’s goods.

