Top judge sworn in as Pakistan’s Supreme Court chief justice

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 7:08 am 01/18/2019 07:08am
In this photo released by the Press Information Department of Pakistan, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, center, administers the oath to Asif Saeed Khosa, right, as the country's new chief justice of the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan seen on left. (Press Information Department, via AP)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani judge has been sworn in as the country’s new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials.

Asif Saeed Khosa, previously a judge on the high court, began his new duties Friday.

He replaces Mian Saqib Nisar, who during his term as the chief justice disqualified ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from holding office as part of a corruption case. In case, Nisar last year acquitted a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was on death row for eight years, in a blasphemy case.

However, Nisar became controversial because of his intervention in government affairs.

Khosa says he will work to reform the country’s judicial system to ensure speedy justice to all.

Topics:
Asia News World News
