By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock losses widen as Apple plunges after warning of iPhone sales slowdown in China; Dow sinks more than 500 points.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock losses widen as Apple plunges after warning of iPhone sales slowdown in China; Dow sinks more than 500 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.