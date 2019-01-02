202.5
Soldier charged with murder after wife’s body found in trash

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 10:25 pm 01/02/2019 10:25pm
This undated photo provided by the Indianapolis Police Department shows Peter Van Bawi Lian. Authorities say the 21-year-old soldier who flew from Colorado to Indiana and allegedly killed his wife, then fled to Thailand, is now wanted for military desertion. (Indianapolis Police Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old soldier who flew from Colorado to Indiana and allegedly killed his wife, then fled to Thailand, is now wanted for military desertion.

Prosecutors in Indiana filed murder charges Wednesday against Peter Van Bawi Lian for the death of Khuang Par, whose body was found in an Indianapolis trash bin on Dec. 23.

Indianapolis police say Lian is on active duty with the U.S. Army. Police say he flew on Dec. 22 from Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Indianapolis, where Par had moved to be with family after Lian was arrested in November on charges of assaulting her.

Flight records show Lian flew to Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 24.

The Indianapolis Star reports Lian was due back at Fort Carson on Dec. 26 but didn’t return.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

