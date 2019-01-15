Police: Fire at home kills Pakistani bride to be, 4 others

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police and relatives say a fire has broken out at a home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing a bride to be and four other women who were preparing the…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police and relatives say a fire has broken out at a home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing a bride to be and four other women who were preparing the woman’s wedding.

The Tuesday blaze occurred at a family home as dozens of guests were preparing for the wedding scheduled for later in the week.

Authorities say two women were also injured in the blaze.

Local police official Zia-ud-Din said investigators were looking into what caused the blaze.

The homeowner, Malik Abdul Ghani, told reporters that the firefighters did not arrive quickly. However, the rescuers denied that allegation.

