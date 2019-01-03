Pakistani prime minister leaves for 2-day visit to Turkey

202.5
By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 4:58 am 01/03/2019 04:58am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for a two-day visit to Turkey that Islamabad hopes will help further improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

Senior Cabinet ministers are accompanying Khan on the trip.

A government statement on Thursday said Khan’s trip comes at the invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It’s Khan’s first visit to Turkey since he came to power in August following last summer’s parliamentary elections.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the two nations share a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back centuries and that Khan’s visit will boost ties between them.

Khan’s meetings with Erdogan and Turkish officials are expected on Friday.

