Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street after China reported a surprise drop in exports last month, renewing concerns…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street after China reported a surprise drop in exports last month, renewing concerns about that country’s economy.

Technology and health care companies took some of the biggest losses Monday.

Apple lost 1.5 percent and Merck gave up 2 percent.

A strong quarterly report from Citigroup helped bank stocks trade higher.

Newspaper publisher Gannett soared 21 percent after the publisher of USA Today got an unsolicited takeover bid.

The S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,582.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 86 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,909. The Nasdaq gave up 65 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,905.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are trading lower on Wall Street after China reported a surprise drop in exports last month, renewing concerns about that country’s economy.

Technology and health care companies are taking some of the biggest losses Monday.

Apple lost 1.8 percent and Merck gave up 1.7 percent.

PG&E lost half its value after the troubled California utility, which faces potentially huge liabilities over the state’s deadly wildfires, said it would file for bankruptcy protection.

Newspaper publisher Gannett soared 20 percent after the publisher of USA Today got an unsolicited takeover bid.

The S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,582.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 105 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,890. The Nasdaq gave up 51 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,919.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after China reported a surprise drop in exports to the U.S. last month.

Technology and health care stocks led the market lower early Monday. Apple gave up 1.5 percent and Johnson & Johnson fell 1 percent.

PG&E lost half its value after the troubled California utility, which faces huge liabilities over the state’s deadly wildfires, said it would file for bankruptcy protection.

Newspaper publisher Gannett soared 13 percent after the publisher of USA Today got a takeover bid.

The S&P 500 fell 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,578.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 146 points, or 0.6 percent, to 23,850. The Nasdaq gave up 65 points, or 1 percent, to 6,904.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.