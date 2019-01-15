Landslide engulfs Pakistani bus with workers, killing 8

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a landslide triggered by this week’s rains engulfed a bus carrying workers on a dam project in the northwest, killing eight people. Regional police chief Raja Abdul Saboor says…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a landslide triggered by this week’s rains engulfed a bus carrying workers on a dam project in the northwest, killing eight people.

Regional police chief Raja Abdul Saboor says the incident took place on a hilly road late on Monday. He says rescuers managed to retrieve all the bodies.

The bus was taking workers to their homes from the site of Dasu Dam being built on the Indus River in Kohistan district. Police say there are no survivors but locals fear one or two people are still missing.

Rains and snowfall often cause landslides and flash floods in northern Pakistan where millions live in mountainous areas.

Kohistan is located about 200 kilometers, or 120 miles, north of Mansehra, an impoverished but scenic district in the Pakhtunkhwa province.

