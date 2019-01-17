202
Indian guru gets life sentence in murder of journalist

January 17, 2019
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, Indian spiritual guru who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, center, greets followers as he arrives for a press conference ahead of the release of his new movie "MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart," in New Delhi, India. An Indian court has on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, sentenced the popular and flamboyant spiritual guru and three followers to life in prison for murdering a journalist 16 years ago after he published a letter in his newspaper alleging sexual exploitation of women by him. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has sentenced a popular and flamboyant spiritual guru and three followers to life in prison in the murder 16 years ago of a journalist who published a letter about the guru’s alleged sexual exploitation of women.

The guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, received the sentence Thursday through a video link from a prison where he is serving a 20-year sentence in a separate case involving the raping of two female followers.

Judge Jagdeep Singh convicted the guru and his three followers on murder charges last Friday. The followers were present in the court in the northern Indian town of Panchkula.

