AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The world’s largest annual migration is taking place in China as millions of people travel home to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, people in Bangkok wore masks to filter out air pollution, which forced schools to close temporarily.

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was welcomed at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur after replacing a sultan who abdicated the throne unexpectedly.

The Kumbh Mela bathing ritual is taking place in Prayagraj, India. Hindus believe bathing in the confluence of rivers cleanses them of their sins and ends their process of reincarnation.

