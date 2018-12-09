202.5
Taliban kill 8 Afghan soldiers in attack on checkpoint

By The Associated Press December 9, 2018 6:00 am 12/09/2018 06:00am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked an army checkpoint in the western Farah province, killing at least eight Afghan soldiers.

Abdul Samad Salehi, a provincial council member, says the insurgents abducted another 10 soldiers in the attack late Saturday.

Provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib says three insurgents were killed and four others were wounded.

The Taliban, who control nearly half the country, carry out daily attacks mainly targeting security forces.

