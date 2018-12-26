Suicide attack on Pakistanis in Afghanistan kills 6

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber disguised as a beggar has killed six people in a wealthy subdivision of the southern city of Kandahar. Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber disguised as a beggar has killed six people in a wealthy subdivision of the southern city of Kandahar.

Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member, says the attack on Tuesday happened a block away from his home and appeared to have targeted a group of Pakistanis from that country’s Baluchistan region.

No one immediately claimed the attack. Several militant and separatist groups operate in Baluchistan.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of sheltering Baluch separatists, including those behind a deadly attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi earlier this month. Afghanistan in turn accuses Pakistan of sheltering the Taliban and other Islamic extremists.

