202.5
Home » Asia News » Strong quake rocks Indonesia's…

Strong quake rocks Indonesia’s Papua; no injuries, damage

By The Associated Press December 16, 2018 7:13 am 12/16/2018 07:13am
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Sunday’s magnitude 6.1 quake had a depth of 61 kilometers (38 miles). The epicenter was about 144 kilometers (89 miles) south-southwest of the province’s capital, Jayapura.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement that the quake caused residents in nearby districts to run out of their houses in panic.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500