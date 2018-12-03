202.5
Police: Gunmen kill local journalist in northwest Pakistan

December 3, 2018
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have opened fire on a vehicle carrying a local TV journalist in northwestern Pakistan, killing him and wounding his cameraman.

District police chief Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said Tuesday that journalist Noor-ul-Hassan was killed in the overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan.

No one has claimed responsibility and authorities say police are still trying to determine the motive for the attack.

Hassan worked for a regional TV station and is not known to have any enemies.

Such attacks on journalists in Pakistan are common. In some cases the assailants have never been found.

