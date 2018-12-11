202.5
Pakistan’s anti-graft body arrests opposition politician

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 6:05 am 12/11/2018 06:05am
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s anti-graft body says it has arrested a senior politician from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party over links to a multimillion-dollar housing scam.

The National Accountability Bureau says Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, who is also accused in the case, were arrested in Lahore after a court refused to extend their bail. Both are members of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League.

Rafique served as railways minister under Sharif, who was removed from office last year over corruption charges.

Shahbaz Sharif, the former prime minister’s brother and the opposition leader in the National Assembly, is also being held in connection with the housing scam.

All four officials have denied any wrongdoing.

