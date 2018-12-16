202.5
Home » Asia News » Pakistan summons Iran envoy…

Pakistan summons Iran envoy over militant attack near border

By The Associated Press December 16, 2018 2:39 am 12/16/2018 02:39am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has lodged a protest with Iran over the killing of six paramilitary troops who were ambushed by militants while patrolling the border.

The Foreign Ministry says it summoned Iran’s ambassador to demand it take action against the armed group responsible for the attack. No one has claimed the attack, and neither country has identified those responsible.

Some 30 militants attacked the Frontier Corps convoy on Friday, killing six soldiers and wounding 14. Four attackers were killed in the shootout.

Iran condemned the attack Saturday and vowed to cooperate with Pakistan.

A number of militant groups as well as drug smugglers operate in the border region.

Militants captured around a dozen Iranian border guards near the border in October. Five were released in Pakistan last month, under unclear circumstances.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500