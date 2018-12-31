Pakistan says Indian troops kill woman, wound 3 in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Indian troops fired at Pakistani forces across the two countries’ line of control in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Monday, killing a woman and wounding three people, a Pakistani official…

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Indian troops fired at Pakistani forces across the two countries’ line of control in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Monday, killing a woman and wounding three people, a Pakistani official said.

Raja Shahid, a deputy commissioner in Pakistan’s part of Kashmir, said the troops returned fire after what he described as a cease-fire violation by India. The two sides exchanged gunfire for several hours, he later said.

However, the Indian military denied the incident, instead alleging that its troops early on Sunday foiled an attack by intruders from Pakistani-controlled Kashmir who were “assisted by heavy cover fire” from Pakistani military posts.

The statement said two were killed, “likely Pakistani soldiers.”

Earlier, Bilal Akbar, a local doctor, told reporters that the windows of the town’s main hospital were damaged from Monday’s Indian gunfire.

Pakistani authorities say residents in the border town of Aathmuqam were fleeing to safer places.

Kashmir is split between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two of their three wars over it.

