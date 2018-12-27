202.5
Pakistan adds ex-president to no-fly list over graft probe

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 7:02 am 12/27/2018 07:02am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has imposed a travel ban on former President Asif Ali Zardari and 171 other individuals while authorities complete an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced the ban on Thursday, after police and federal investigators said Zardari and other suspects were involved in running fake bank accounts. Authorities are in the process of registering a formal case.

Zardari, who is currently a member of the lower house of parliament, is accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Zardari was married to Benazir Bhutto, a former prime minister who was assassinated in 2007. Thursday is the 11th anniversary of her death.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

