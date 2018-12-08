Official: Roadside bomb kills 3 civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb Saturday, killing three civilians in western Herat province, a provincial official said. Gelani Farhad, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said the three —…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb Saturday, killing three civilians in western Herat province, a provincial official said.

Gelani Farhad, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said the three — who were from the same family — were killed in the Guzra district. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Farhad blamed Taliban insurgents who are active in the area.

In eastern Nangarhar province, three members of the Islamic State group were arrested during a military operation in Bahsud district, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Khogyani said one of three is a member of the group’s press department who had responsibility for the propaganda of the IS in Nangarhar.

Both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

There was no immediate statement from the Islamic State group.

In northern Kunduz province, at least four Taliban insurgents were killed by their own bomb, according to a statement released by the Afghan army Saturday. The blast took place in Qala-e Zal district as they tried to plant it and it detonated.

Taliban insurgents are active in a few districts in Kunduz and often launch attacks against Afghan security forces.

The army statement also said that in northern Jawzjan province a local Taliban leader was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan air force.

