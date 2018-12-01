202.5
Local Taliban commander killed in shootout in Pakistan

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 5:35 am 12/01/2018 05:35am
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces say they have killed a local Taliban commander who had taken six people hostage in the country’s northwest.

A military statement Saturday said security forces rescued all the hostages safely in an operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan overnight.

It said four security men were wounded in a shootout that continued till morning.

The military said the Taliban commander, Hakim Khan, was in possession of an assault rifle, ammunition and grenades.

Senior police officer Zahoor Afridi said police surrounded the house after receiving information that a wanted man was holed up there.

Dera Ismail Khan is near the South Waziristan tribal region.

Topics:
Asia News World News
