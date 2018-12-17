202.5
Home » Asia News » Indian free in Pakistan…

Indian free in Pakistan after serving 3 years for spying

By The Associated Press December 17, 2018 6:02 am 12/17/2018 06:02am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Indian man convicted of spying in Pakistan is free after serving a three-year prison sentence.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said on Monday that Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari is being repatriated to New Delhi. He didn’t elaborate.

Ansari was arrested in 2012 on entering Pakistan from neighboring Afghanistan. He was sentenced in 2015 to three years in prison over alleged involvement in crimes against the state and using invalid documents to enter the country.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, they have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

The two often arrest one another’s nationals on espionage charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500