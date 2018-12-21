Ex-Pakistani leader’s bail extended in money laundering case

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has extended temporary bail for former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister in a multimillion-dollar money laundering case amid increasing political turmoil. Zardari, currently a member of…

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has extended temporary bail for former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister in a multimillion-dollar money laundering case amid increasing political turmoil.

Zardari, currently a member of the lower house of Parliament, and his sister Faryal Talpur, who is also a politician, are accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts. Their bail was extended until Jan. 7.

Friday’s development comes a day after the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party submitted a petition to Pakistan’s elections oversight body seeking Zardari’s disqualification from office for concealing his foreign property from tax authorities.

Zardari has denied any wrongdoing.

Zardari’s opposition Pakistan People’s Party has also said it will seek disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for concealing his assets.

