202.5
Home » Asia News » Death toll from Taliban…

Death toll from Taliban attack in Afghan capital rises to 12

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 12:29 am 12/12/2018 12:29am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll from a suicide bombing on the outskirts of Kabul on Tuesday has climbed to 12.

Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry’s deputy spokesman, says Wednesday that four security forces and eight civilians, including two women and two children, were killed in the suicide car bombing, which targeted a security convoy. He says 12 other people were wounded.

The Taliban, who effectively control nearly half the country and carry out daily attacks on security forces, claimed the bombing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500