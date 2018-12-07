202.5
Brazil future unclear amid opposing ideologies of ministers

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 12:01 am 12/07/2018 12:01am
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, right, and his Vice President Gen. Hamilton Mourao attend a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of Brazil's constitution at Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. Mourao, a retired general, has made several polemical statements, such as defending torture during Brazil’s dictatorship. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With his inauguration just weeks away, Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is assembling a Cabinet of ministers with starkly different views on key issues like climate change, the economy and China that is raising questions about the direction the far-right leader will take Latin America’s largest nation.

Since being elected in October, Bolsonaro has appointed a finance minister schooled in neoliberal economics, a foreign minister who describes globalization as “an anti-human and anti-Christian system,” supporters and critics of China’s role in the region, several retired military generals and a justice minister who is arguably the world’s most renowned corruption fighter.

Analysts say the eclectic choices made by the former army captain who takes office on Jan. 1 portend clashes not only within his Cabinet but possibly with Bolsonaro himself.

